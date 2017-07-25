Nitish Kumar is like a pilot of a hijacked plane: Sushil Modi

With the RJD putting the onus to keep the Bihar’s Grand Alliance government running on “driver” Nitish Kumar, the Opposition BJP today likened the state chief minister to a “pilot of a hijacked plane.”(Reuters)

With the RJD putting the onus to keep the Bihar’s Grand Alliance government running on “driver” Nitish Kumar, the Opposition BJP today likened the state chief minister to a “pilot of a hijacked plane.” “Initially the RJD created a lot of problem in handing driving seat to Nitish Kumar … and now it is describing him as driver of the coalition whom they want to drive the vehicle on path of corruption … the driver’s (CM’s) condition is like the pilot of a hijacked plane,” senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said today in a series of tweets. RJD vice president Raghubansh Prasad Singh had yesterday told a news channel that “being the driver of the coalition, it is Kumar’s responsibility to keep the Grand Alliance intact by having dialogue with its senior leaders.”

Sushil Modi who has been highlighting the alleged corruption cases against RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family, also ridiculed Singh’s argument that the JD(U) claim of zero tolerance to graft was not much important because the corruption was an all-pervading phenomena at ground level in the state. “Standing in firm support of Tejaswi Yadav, who acquired 26 benami properties at the age of 26 by taking recourse of corruption in offices, Singh has advanced a new argument that the talk of zero tolerance against the graft in these circumstances was a charade,” said Sushil Modi, who is leader of the BJP’s state legislature party.

Sushil Modi, who has been demanding resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav after he was named as an accused in an FIR by the CBI in the land-for-hotels case, asked the chief minister to take a call on continuance of the deputy CM and sack him.