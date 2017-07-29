Nitish Kumar has betrayed people of Bihar: Digvijay Singh

Singh said ideology of BJP has sown the seeds of hatred, which is being manifested nowadays in the form of violence in the name of beef. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh today said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has betrayed the people of the state by joining hands with the BJP. Singh also took potshots at Nitish Kumar saying he has not won the “confidence vote” but “betrayal confidence vote” to remain in power. “This person (Nitish) used to say that Mitti Me Mil Jaunga, par Bajpa se hath nahi milaunga (I will prefer to be reduced to dust, rather than joining hands with BJP),” Rajya Sabha member and Congress general secretary Singh told reporters here.

“Now this man has betrayed the people of Bihar by joining hands with the BJP. But, the people of that state are going to teach a lesson to Nitish,” he added. “Nitish hasn’t won ‘confidence vote’ but ‘betrayal confidence vote’. The development in Bihar unfolds the true character of BJP,” he added.

To a query, Singh said Nitish’s alliance with BJP won’t hit the opposition unity in the 2019 general elections. “Democracy and public in the country are mature enough and it is not wise to draw any conclusion about the forthcoming 2019 general elections,” he added.

Singh said ideology of BJP has sown the seeds of hatred, which is being manifested nowadays in the form of violence in the name of beef. “Never in the past, any Muslim young man in India had joined Al-Qaeda. But why now, the youth are joining ISIS… because after 2014 they are harbouring a thought in their mind that they are not getting justice,” the Congress leader said. He alleged that the root cause behind the acts of terror in Jammu and Kashmir was the uncanny tie up between BJP and PDP. The violence in Jammu and Kashmir has directly impacted the country, he added.