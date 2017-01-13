Nitish Kumar gets Congress’ backing on Uniform Civil Code issue

Nitish Kumar, earlier today, refused to give his government’s opinion to a questionnaire sent by the Law Commission on the Uniform Civil Code. (PTI)

Backing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s request to hold a debate on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Congress on Friday backed him saying that a discussion can take place on it. “What Nitish Kumar has said is right. If he wants a debate on it, he can get it happen,” Congress leader Pramod Tiwari told ANI. Reiterating his party’s view of not in favour of UCC, Tiwari said is implementation is not possible.

“Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not possible, which is our view. There are many traditions in the Hindu dharma itself, which cannot be governed by the Uniform Civil Code,” he said.

You May Also Want To Watch:

Nitish Kumar, earlier today, refused to give his government’s opinion to a questionnaire sent by the Law Commission on the Uniform Civil Code, terming the questions asked as “leading” and framed in a manner to “force the respondent to reply in a specific way.”