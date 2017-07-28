Nitish Kumar floor test in Bihar Assembly Live Updates: JDU BJP alliance faces trust vote today

Nitish Kumar floor test in Bihar Assembly Live Updates: The crucial floor test or the trust vote for Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government will take place today in the state Assembly in Patna. (ANI image)

Nitish Kumar floor test in Bihar Assembly Live Updates: The crucial floor test or the trust vote for Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP government will take place today in the state Assembly in Patna. Kumar yesterday took oath as the Chief Minister for the sixth time. After breaking away from the Grand Alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD and Congress, Kumar joined hands with BJP. Sushil Modi was sworn in as the deputy CM. Courtesies were exchanged between CM Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi slammed Kumar and accused him of having returned to communal forces for selfish political motives. Kumar said the decision was taken in the interest of the state. It has been learned that it will be day-long session and there will be a special sitting for the trust vote.

8:13 am: Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told PTI that elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly building for today’s special one-day session.

8:05 am: Yesterday, a brief Cabinet meeting cancelled the notification calling for five-day monsoon session for bicameral Bihar legislature from July 28 to August 3.

8:00 am: A communique from the Bihar assembly secretariat said Speaker Chaudhary would address the assembly at the beginning of the special session and Kumar would then move the confidence motion.

7:55 am: There is only one agenda for tomorrow’s special sitting – that is the trust vote of the new government, as per PTI report.

7:45 am: “The assembly secretariat has informed the house members to participate in the one-day special session which will begin at 11 am tomorrow. The members have been informed by telephone, SMS and letters,” Chaudhary told reporters.

7:40 am: The Bihar assembly will have a day-long special session from 11 am tomorrow to facilitate the new JD(U)-NDA government of Nitish Kumar to seek trust vote, Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said yesterday.