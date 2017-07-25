Nitish Kumar finally breaks silence on rocky relationship with Lalu Yadav; what he said

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has finally broken his silence on the state of the alliance with RJD. (IE)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has finally broken his silence on the state of the alliance between his party the Janata Dal (United) and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party. The Bihar Chief Minister while speaking to CNN-News18 said ”It is for all to see how the alliance is functioning”. The Bihar Chief Minister spoke about the alliance for the first time after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided properties linked to the RJD Chief and his family. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu’s son Tejashwi has been named in a CBI FIR.

Sushil Modi, the Chief of the Bihar state BJP has been seeking the resignation of Tejashwi Yadav ever since his name was featured in a CBI charge sheet along with the names of his parents Lalu and Rabri. Sushil Modi had on Saturday renewed his attack on the Bihar Chief Minister after the latter met Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. Sushil Modi said ”The Bihar Chief Minister is wasting his time by meeting Rahul Gandhi, as he is reportedly asking for Tejashwi Yadav’s resignation”. He further added, ”Rahul has been unsuccessful at seeking the resignation of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh,” according to an Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar had held a meeting with Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in his office last week. Tejashwi’s brother and Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap had also attended the meeting. Details of the conversation between the leaders of the alliance were not known. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad had said that the calls for the resignation of his son are only being raised by the media, according to an Indian Express report.