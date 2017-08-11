Nitish Kumar expresses deep grief over death of Buxar DM

The Chief Minister also sent his deepest condolences to Pandey’s grieving family. (PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday expressed his deep grief over the death of Buxar District Magistrate Mukesh Pandey, who allegedly committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Thursday. In his condolence message, Nitish Kumar said, “Buxar DM Mukesh Pandey’s death is a heart-wrenching incident. He was a great administrator. May his soul rest in peace.”

The Chief Minister also sent his deepest condolences to Pandey’s grieving family. “I pray Almighty God to give enough strength to his family members to bear the irreparable loss,” he added. Senior IAS officer Pandey was found dead on the tracks at the Ghaziabad railway station. Meanwhile, his body has been sent for post-mortem.