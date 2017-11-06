Nitish Kumar demands 50 per cent reservation in private sector jobs, says ready for national debate on it

There must be a debate on this at the national level,” the Bihar CM said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he wants a 50 per cent reservation for backward classes in the private sector jobs and even called for a debate on the issue. “It’s my opinion that there must be reservation in private sector too. There must be a debate on this at the national level,” the Bihar CM was quoted as saying by ANI. Kumar, now a BJP ally, said whatever decisions party takes is in Bihar’s interest. “The alliance we entered into is the same which was there 4 years ago,” Kumar said. He also said that implementation of GST should not be opposed. “People opposing GST must be asked when was it proposed. First VAT was introduced and now GST. Transition takes time. No point opposing it,” Kumar said.

Kumar’s big statement comes days after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had called him ‘anti-reservation’. Yadav had seconded the remarks made by two ruling JD(U) leaders on the issue of Dalit quota and accused Kumar of being “anti-reservation”. “What Uday Narayan Choudhary and Shyam Rajak have said is right. Reservation for Dalits is under attack from various quarters. I am surprised that their party president Nitish Kumar has been keeping mum over the issue. I know, he has always been anti-reservation,” Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, addressing a press conference under ‘Vanchit Varg Morcha’ banner, former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and ex-minister Shyam Rajak had alleged that quota in promotion was being scrapped and there is a proposal to introduce creamy layer in reservations for SCs and STs. Rajak and Chaudhary had also blamed the “lack of political will” on part of the Centre and state governments in dealing with this issue. Yadav also took potshots at Nitish Kumar over prohibition in Bihar, terming it a “fraud”. “Maybe, since he does not drink, he is unaware that the state is witnessing home delivery of illicit liquor,” the RJD supremo had said.