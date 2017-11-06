  3. Nitish Kumar demands 50 per cent reservation in private sector jobs, says ready for national debate on it

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he wants a 50 per cent reservation for backward classes in the private sector jobs and even called for a debate on the issue.

By: | Published: November 6, 2017 3:12 PM
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he wants a 50 per cent reservation for backward classes in the private sector jobs and even called for a debate on the issue. “It’s my opinion that there must be reservation in private sector too. There must be a debate on this at the national level,” the Bihar CM was quoted as saying by ANI. Kumar, now a BJP ally, said whatever decisions party takes is in Bihar’s interest. “The alliance we entered into is the same which was there 4 years ago,” Kumar said. He also said that implementation of GST should not be opposed. “People opposing GST must be asked when was it proposed. First VAT was introduced and now GST. Transition takes time. No point opposing it,” Kumar said.

Kumar’s big statement comes days after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav had called him ‘anti-reservation’. Yadav had seconded the remarks made by two ruling JD(U) leaders on the issue of Dalit quota and accused Kumar of being “anti-reservation”. “What Uday Narayan Choudhary and Shyam Rajak have said is right. Reservation for Dalits is under attack from various quarters. I am surprised that their party president Nitish Kumar has been keeping mum over the issue. I know, he has always been anti-reservation,” Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

Earlier, addressing a press conference under ‘Vanchit Varg Morcha’ banner, former Assembly Speaker Uday Narayan Choudhary and ex-minister Shyam Rajak had alleged that quota in promotion was being scrapped and there is a proposal to introduce creamy layer in reservations for SCs and STs. Rajak and Chaudhary had also blamed the “lack of political will” on part of the Centre and state governments in dealing with this issue. Yadav also took potshots at Nitish Kumar over prohibition in Bihar, terming it a “fraud”. “Maybe, since he does not drink, he is unaware that the state is witnessing home delivery of illicit liquor,” the RJD supremo had said.

 

  1. V
    Vivek Nair
    Nov 6, 2017 at 6:09 pm
    Nice!!! Time for us to leave India.
    Reply
    1. H
      Hari
      Nov 6, 2017 at 10:35 pm
      Nitish is a spoiler of Bihar and is doing destructive politics. Nitish Kumar has ruined Bihar by installing corrupt and incompetent Jeetanram Manjhi as CM and thereafter aligning with corrupt and criminal Laloo for last 4 years when there was a total collapse of administration and policing while CORRUPTION was top agenda of RJD-JD(U) govt. Presently Bihar is totally ruined with devastating floods in North Bihar while South Bihar is facing famine. The corruption and worst governance in last six years resulted in a present precarious situation in the whole state. BJP has done b er by joining with Nitish when there will be no improvement and development in Bihar which will shatter the image of BJP as the most opportunistic party. Nothing is going to improve except looting of funds by corrupt politicians by abusing power. The regional and smaller parties run by an individual are the worst enemy of this country resulted in acute poverty, backwardness and unemployment.
      Reply
      1. H
        Hari
        Nov 6, 2017 at 10:46 pm
        Democracy is not suitable for INDIA due to illiterate, fool and immature people in the majority. The politicians are the biggest enemy of this country and all such disastrous incidences are happening due to gross failure and inept handling of the gravest situation by them at the cost of the public.This is very shocking for the country that the governance and policing has completely failed in our country where money is sole criteria for all by corrupt practices and by abusing power from top to bottom. This can only be curbed provided death sentence is given to officials and corrupt politicians who are violating the law for grafts along with the seizure of all assets. Why govt has no courage and guts to enforce stringent ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW ALL OVER THE COUNTRY?
        Reply
      2. M
        manu singh
        Nov 6, 2017 at 5:09 pm
        India is already struggling for the jobs. Such foolish misadventures would cost nation dearly and result in flight of capital from India
        Reply
        1. Satender Kumar Arora
          Nov 6, 2017 at 3:30 pm
          Do not know as to how long, we will continue to make a few parasite and incapable in the name of reservation. History itself speaks that those who themselves shoulder their own responsibility, they always grow faster than those who have been provided shoulder to grow. The leaders for the sake of their own vote bank must not make those who get reservation as incapable.
          Reply
          1. S
            Some guy
            Nov 6, 2017 at 3:23 pm
            Employment should be based on Merit and compe iveness , not based on your caste - please !
            Reply

