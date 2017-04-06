Nitish Kumar cosies up to BJP on Ram Navami; Lalu Yadav, sons drive ‘split’ rumors

Nitish Kumar was among the many political invitees in a Shobha Yatra organised under the ‘Ram Navami Shobha Yatra Abhinandan Samiti’ by two local safron party legislators, Nitin Navin and Sanjeev Chaurasia from Patna. (PTI)

In yet another major turn of events in the political circles, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen sharing stage with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Wednesday, during the celebration of Ram Navami festival in Bihar. However, more interestingly, his ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons were absent from the scene.

Also invited to mark the celebration of the festival were senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh, Sushil Modi, Prem Kumar and Governor Ram Nath Kovind.

And even as Lalu Prasad Yadav and his two minister sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav remained missing from the celebration, BJP has denied any possibilities of ignorance at the RJD leaders. According to a report by the India Today, Nitish Navin, a BJP MLA from Bankipur claimed that all leaders were invited and even Nitish Kumar primarily refrained from attending the Shobha Yatra. He further asserted that the RJD supremo and his sons might as well join the celebration in the next few days.

Also sharing the stage with Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh however expressed discontent on the Bihar CM because of frequent hurdles faced during the yatra in Nawada. Stating that the party will be taking out another Ram Navami procession in Nawada on 7th April, Singh said that it is upto the Nitish government’s administration to ensure the easy continuation of the celebration.