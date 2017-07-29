Nitish Kumar Cabinet full list of ministers: Vijendra Yadav, Prem Kumar take oath, Ram Vilas Paswan brother Pashupati also included

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government’s cabinet took oath on Saturday evening. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government’s cabinet took oath on Saturday evening after the state CM had broken his alliance with Lalu Yadav’s RJD and joined hands with NDA. Nitish Kumar’s cabinet included names like Vijendra Yadav, Prem Kumar, Sharavan Kumar, Lallan Singh, Nand Kishore Yadav and Ramnaryan Mandal. Meanwhile, Ramvilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Paswan was included in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet. The oath taking ceremony took place at the Raj Bhawan in Patna. Nitish Kumar had won the floor test with 131 votes in favour, against 108. He had to go through the floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly to prove his majority to form the state government. According to the communiqué issued from the Raj Bhawan, Nitish had claimed the support of 131 members, including the BJP, two independents and legislators of BJP allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)-Secular and Rashtriya Lok Samata party (RLSP). Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar had sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar while Sushil Modi had taken oath as the deputy CM.

Here is Nitish Kumar Cabinet full list:

1. Vijendra Yadav

2. Prem Kumar

3. Sharavan Kumar

4. Lallan Singh

5. Nand Kishore Yadav

6. Ramnaryan Mandal

7. Pashupati Paswan

9. Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP)

10. Shrawan Kumar (JDU)

11. Ram Narayan Mandal (BJP)

2. Jay Kumar Singh

13. Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma

14. Pramod Kumar

15. Vinod Narayan Jha

16. Suresh Kumar Sharma

17. Vijay Kumar Sinha

18. Kumari Manju Verma

19. Maheshwar Hazari

20. Shailesh Kumar

21. Santosh Nirala

22. Rana Randheer Singh

23. Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmad

24. Krishna Kumar Rishi

25. Kapil Dev Kamat

26. Dinesh Chandra Yadav

27. Ramesh Rishidev