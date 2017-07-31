Nitish Kumar cabinet: Ex Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha express unhappiness, here is why

Nitish Kumar cabinet: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has formed cabinet with 26 ministers. JDU-BJP alliance has come back to power after four years. But two parties within National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are not happy with the decision. (PTI image)

Nitish Kumar cabinet: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has formed cabinet with 26 ministers. JDU-BJP alliance has come back to power after four years. But two parties within National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are not happy with the decision, as per Indian Express report. It has been learned that while RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha was upset over denial of ministerial berth to his party MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar, HAM (S) supremo and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi was not happy over the fact that his son Santosh Suman was not even considered.

Manjhi has claimed that LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan’s brother Pashupati Kumar Paras was made a minister. But he is not a member of either Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council. Reports say that Paswan had cleared Paras’s name with the central BJP leadership. Manjhi wanted a ministerial berth for his son Santosh Suman. It has been learned that Manjhi had raised the issue with BJP central leadership

On the other hand, RLSP chief Kushwaha had asker for two berths but was told that only one would mbe available. Subsequently, he put forwarded the name of party MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar. But Nitish Kumar rejected the proposal, according to IE report.

Notably, CM Kumar’s cabinet has 14 ministers from the JD (U), 12 from the BJP and one from the LJP. The ministers were administered the oath of office at a function at the Raj Bhawan here by Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi on Saturday evening.

In the NDA quota, while 12 ministers are from the BJP, one is from its ally – the LJP. Pashupati Kumar Paras, who is the brother of LJP president and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan was made a minister. The JD(U) retained all 12 ministers from the Grand Alliance government and inducted two new members- Dinesh Chandra Yadav and Ramesh Rishideo. The JD(U) has a strength of 71 in the present house, BJP 53 and other NDA parties 5. Kumar had on July 26 dumped the earlier Grand Alliance government comprising his JD(U), the RJD and the Congress and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government.