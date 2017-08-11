Nitish Kumar breaks silence on Sharad Yadav, says he’s free to take his decisions

“Party has taken a decision with everyone’s consensus, he is free to make his own decisions,” Nitish Kumar said.(Image: IE)

Breaking silence over Sharad Yadav’s open defiance, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar on Friday said that former is “free to make his own decisions”. “Party has taken a decision with everyone’s consensus, he is free to make his own decisions,” Nitish Kumar, who was speaking to media after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was quoted as saying by ANI. “Discussed developmental issues, will come in the end of August to discuss development of Bihar at length,” the Bihar Chief Minister added.

