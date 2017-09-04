Nitish Kumar blasts Lalu Yadav, opponents on Modi Cabinet expansion

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Twitter/NitishKumar)

A day after Modi Cabinet expansion, Bihar Chief Minister hit out at RJD chief Lalu Yadav and other opposition leaders for mocking him and his party. As not a single leader from Kumar’s party was included in the Modi Cabinet, Lalu took a jab at Kumar on Sunday, saying JD(U) was not even invited for the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. Lalu further mocked Nitish, claiming some JD(U) leaders had got new “Kurta Pyjama and Bundi” stitched for the swearing-in ceremony, but they didn’t get the invitation.

Further mocking Kumar, Lalu told reporters as to why PM Narendra Modi or BJP chief Amit Shah consult Kumar, “when they know about his character.” However, Kumar today blasted Lalu and all other leaders who claimed JD(U) was overlooked by Modi government. “JD(U) was

“JD(U) was unnecessarily dragged” in Cabinet expansion issue,” he said. Kumar also denied rumours that JD(U) was ignored by BJP at the Centre. Taking a dig at Lalu, Kumar said, “He (Lalu) was talking about doing my political cure. I don’t want to comment on som one’s statement. We have to do more work, not just issue statements. We have to work for Bihar and focus on the state.”

On Sunday, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also took a jibe at Kumar on Twitter. Omar said Kumar used to be held in high regard when he was a part of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)-led by the Congress, but got to know of the Cabinet reshuffle of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), only through the media.

“Spare a thought for Nitish Kumar ji who was the bee’s knees in the UPA & now only hears of union cabinet reshuffles through the media,” he posted a sardonic tweet.

Spare a thought for Nitish Kumar ji who was the bee’s knees in the UPA & now only hears of union cabinet reshuffles through the media. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 3, 2017

However, retorting to the flak over JD(U) not being able get a representation in the Cabinet, party general secretary K.C. Tyagi said the rejig was BJP’s internal matter and non-NDA affair. Tyagi said JD(U) commenting on an internal reshuffle, hence, was not pertinent.

Tyagi also downplayed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav’s remarks ridiculing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the latter is famous for making frivolous comments. (With agency inputs)