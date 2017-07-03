Nitish Kumar blames Congress for ongoing Opposition mess

For the upcoming presidential elections, Kumar sided with the NDA’s nominee, former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind instead of the opposition’s choice of Meira Kumar. (PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a scathing attack against Congress said that it was responsible for the ongoing mess. At a state executive meeting of Janata Dal United (JDU), of which Kumar is a president, he said that the Congress was to blame for the predicament the Opposition was in, reported Indian Express. He said that ‘a sangh-mukht bharat’ could only be achieved if all opposition parties work together. Kumar also rebuked Congress for not letting the Opposition have an alliance in UP and Assam. For the upcoming presidential elections, Kumar sided with the NDA’s nominee, former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind instead of the opposition’s choice of Meira Kumar, a Dalit candidate from his own state (Bihar). Nitish Kumar at the meeting said that Congress did not include JD(U) into its confidence. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remark about persons having different ideologies in the party was seen as an indirect criticism of Nitish Kumar who was visibly upset, the report added further. The former Minister of Health and Family Welfare had told ANI, “He (Nitish Kumar), and not us, will be responsible for the loss in the presidential election. He was the first to announce his own State’s Dalit leader’s failure.”

“People who believe in one principle make one decision, but those who believe in many principles make different decisions,” Azad added. The JD(U) meeting on Sunday was specially appointed for showcasing the party’s displeasure at Congress. The Indian Express report also stated that Kumar did not mention Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the meeting. In the past also, Kovind had supported the NDA government’s surgical strikes and the demonetisation drive. “I am not the one to follow others, I follow my own policies,” Kumar said at the meeting, according to the paper.