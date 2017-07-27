Nitish Kumar Bihar floor test: 5 Muslim and 11 Yadav MLAs can change game for JDU, BJP combine

Janata Dal United (JDU) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (PTI)

Nitish Kumar Bihar floor test: Bringing a major change in the political firmament of Bihar, Janata Dal United (JDU) chief Nitish Kumar on Wednesday broke the Mahagahtbandhan (grand alliance) and resigned from his post and then was sworn-in as the Chief Minister for the 6th time the very next day with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This move broke the 2-year-old grand alliance in the state between, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress (INC). However, before the new combine can sit pretty in office, there is one last hurdle in Kumar’s way in the form of a floor test that is set to take place on July 28. Out of the total 243 seats, the ruling party needs a total of 122 seats in order to prove their majority in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) currently has 53 seats, JDU has 71 seats, which form a total of 124. However, 5 Muslim MLAs and 11 Yadav MLAs can prove to be a major game changer in the whole situation.

According to reports, 11 Yadav MLAs and 5 Muslim MLAs have opposed Nitish Kumar’s move. Former JDU chief Sharad Yadav has opposed Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s decision to break away from the Mahagathbandhan and join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again. Another senior JDU leader Anwar Ali has also expressed his unhappiness over Nitish aligning with the BJP. While JDU along with BJP will easily be able to cross the majority mark but certain MLAs who are upset with Nitish Kumar’s decision can prove to be the turning points.

Janata Dal (United) had been in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for 17 years old till 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi elevation as head election campaign committee of BJP for the General Elections was announced by the saffron party. They are now back together again.