Nitin Gadkari’s traffic reforms receive praise from all parties in Lok Sabha

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday received praises from the opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha for the reforms that he proposed in the existing traffic laws. The reforms proposed include holding vehicle manufacturers responsible for any design defects and imposing strict penalties for violations. The MPs of the opposition commended the proposal have described Gadkari as a ‘very good’ minister. The reforms have been introduced for the existing Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016 that was introduced in the Lok Sabha August 9, 2016. The minister has incorporated most of the suggestions that were made by the standing committee on transport, tourism & culture and also those made by a group of state transport ministers, according to an Indian Express report.

Biju Janata Dal member Tathagata Satpathy called Gadkari a ‘hardworking person’ and said, “Even in the darkest of night, a single star looks bright.” Congress leader K C Venugopal who was debating the bill said that the Road Transport minister has been a ‘sincere’ minister who is trying to address all the major challenges faced by the road transport sector.

While talking about the bill after he moved it in the house, Nitin Gadkari said that once implemented the law would ‘save many lives’. He further added, “Even if you are a minister and you violate traffic rules, a letter will come to your home.” He also said that the 30-year-old instrument “not kept pace with the change of dynamics of road transport and IT” but it will target defaulters with strict penal provisions. “The learner’s licence will be online. But everyone, whether it’s a leader, actor, journalist or a minister, the person has to go to the RTO office and undergo a test on computer… Once done, the licence has to be given in three days,” the minister said.

While talking about the new traffic app said, “We have created an app into which you can store all your documents. If police stop you and ask for documents, you will be able to access them using your phone,” and he also said that 786 black spots have been identified in the country and government will spend Rs 11,000 crore towards it, according to an Indian Express report.