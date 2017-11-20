Nitin Gadkari to meet London Mayor, to adopt London Transport System

The electric double decker buses and many other things have to be adopted from them,” said Gadkari. (PTI)

Minister for Road, Transport, Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that he will meet the Mayor of London to boost the government’s efforts to adopt the London Transport System, including electric double-decker buses. Addressing a two-day conference on Smart Mobility here, Gadkari said the meeting is scheduled next month in Delhi and its outcome will be a huge transformation in terms of transportation design, cost effectiveness and solution to the traffic congestion. “The London Mayor is coming here next month. We will sign a pact to adopt the London transport system. The electric double decker buses and many other things have to be adopted from them,” said Gadkari.

Smart Mobility conference will focus on various topics such as smart transportation, multimodal integration to develop an efficient public transport among others. Gadkari said his Ministry is also working on plans to widen roads from Dhaula Kuan to Teen Murti Road. “This road from Dhaula Kuan to Teen Murti Road has major problem. The entire Road will soon be widened,” said Gadkari.