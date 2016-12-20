Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 4/6 laning of National Highway in Goa

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari would lay the foundation stone for four/six-laning of National Highway in Goa on December 22. (PTI)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari would lay the foundation stone for four/six-laning of National Highway in Goa on December 22. The move is expected to reduce the travel time between one corner of the state to another by an hour.

“Nitin Gadkarji is arriving in Goa on December 22. On that day, he will be laying foundation stone for four/six laning of National Highway-17 and 4A. At few places, the roads would be made into four lanes and at some places six lanes,” Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally in Dabolim constituency last evening.

Parrikar said the entire project would cost around Rs 8,000-10,000 crore. During the project, all precautions would be taken to ensure that maximum houses are protected from facing demolition. He said the highway would also be connected to the site at Mopa in North Goa where Greenfield airport is proposed.

“The travel time between one corner of Goa to another which is currently two-and-half hours will be curtailed to one-and-half hours after the four and six-laning of the roads,” he said. Parrikar said the Union government has decided to financially support all the infrastructure projects in Goa.

You may also like to watch:

“In last five years, Goa government has constructed several bridges and created infrastructure. This time when we sit to pen the manifesto for the forthcoming election, we have to find out which bridge is remaining to be taken up,” the former state Chief Minister said.

He said the third bridge over Mandovi river near Panaji would be completed by August next year as 70 per cent work on the project has been completed. The cable stayed bridge over Zuari river with six lane road would be completed in next two years, Parrikar added.