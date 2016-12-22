Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate electric vehicle expo

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Third Eco-Friendly Electric Vehicle Expo (EV-EXPO) at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Friday.

“This EV-Expo holds special significance. The only expo dedicated to India’s electric vehicle industry comes at a time when the government is promoting e-rickshaws and e-carts in a big way to provide last-mile connectivity in an environment-friendly way,” said Rajiv Arora, founder member of the Electric Rickshaw Manufacturers Association, and the EV-Expo organiser.

“This EV-Expo is in line with the government’s objective to replace 7.5 crore paddle rickshaws with e-rickshaws by 2020 and to make India a 100% electric vehicle nation by 2030,” said Anuj Sharma, chairman of the e-rickshaw committee, road transport and highways ministry.

“It is important that people are made aware about the advantages of e-vehicles over traditional means of transport and encouraged to make a switch so that we make our planet healthy once again for future generations,” added Arora.

The three-day expo from December 23 will showcase the latest technological advancements in electric vehicle components, services and products both for the passenger and goods segments.

More than 200 companies from India and abroad are participating in the expo while over 500 delegates from China, Germany, Sweden, Japan and other countries have confirmed their visit to the event.

A conference will also be organised a day prior to the opening.