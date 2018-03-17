Nitin Gadkari promises potable water from sea at Rs 5 paise per litre in India

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari who is also the union minister of water resources in India has promised that the nation would soon have access to potable water from sea at 5 paise per litre. (PTI)

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari who is also the union minister of water resources in India has promised that the nation would soon have access to potable water from sea at 5 paise per litre. The minister, while addressing a gathering at the 5th ‘Nadi Mahotsav’ in Madhya Pradesh, revealed that trials of conversion of sea water to potable water have already begun in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, according to a report by TOI. Nitin Gadkari during his speech noted that water wars in several states in India overshadow India’s sharing of water with Pakistan. Gadkari pressed on the fact that the Indian media and MLAs equally were obsessed with the water wars between states while they won’t write or protest against the flowing of water into another country. He called for preservation of land, forest and water as they were gifts endowed by nature.

He also stressed on the need to conserve water from being wasted and shared government’s plan to sell treated sewage water to wash railway coaches and power industries. Last year, Nitin Gadkari had spoken of creating a water grid that would divert water to areas with scarce quantity, which would be at par with the power grid in India. Gadkari said he was serious on the issue and would start work on five projects of river connectivity as per PM Modi’s guidelines. He also said that besides water grid would begin work on three of the five river inter-linking projects worth Rs 50,000 crore in the next three months.

Gadkari pledged to make Ganga ‘aviral and nirmal’ and increase the irrigation capacity of India. Nitin Gadkari, last month, had promised that by March 2019 Ganga would be 80-90 per cent clean. Gadkari also spoke about a series of 189 initiatives for Clean Ganga that would help provide clean water. He also proposed Rs 3,000 crore to develop Ganga banks and built multimodal hubs on the river.