Nitin Gadkari promises good quality roads in Uttar Pradesh, takes guarantee of three generations

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has claimed that roads that his ministry is building in Uttar Pradesh will stay in good conditions for a long time to come. Speaking at a conference in Lucknow, the Union Minister said that he takes guarantee of the roads that NHAI, that comes under his ministry is constructing in the state for three generations. “I take guarantee of three generations of roads that NHAI is making in Uttar Pradesh”, Nitin Gadkari said while addressing a two-day national conference on ‘Challenges on Road Sector and New Technologies’ in Lucknow on Friday, in the presence of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The senior BJP leader also promised that the roads being built will be of the latest technology.

The minister also announced that the Centre would also allot Rs 2 lakh crore for the development of highways in the state by 2019. “I promise to give Uttar Pradesh Rs 2 lakh crore for road construction by 2019. In fact, some of these projects are already underway or the preliminary ground works have already been completed for speedier take-off. All I ask (UP chief minister) Yogiji is to just acquire land for us and we would make the payment for it,” he said.

The minister said that roads play the crucial role to usher in development and also offer employment to many. Turning towards state the chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the minister said if he could give good roads, power, water and a good transport system, industries in the state would flourish. “Development would come on its own,” he said, stressing that then no one from Uttar Pradesh would need to move out of the state looking for employment. “Uttar Pradesh would become prosperous,” he added.

Urging technologists to innovate with new building ways, Gadkari said even as it is important to pay attention to the quality of construction, at the same time bringing down the cost of construction is also important. “At present, reducing the cost of construction is not on the agenda while planning DPRs. We must make use of new research and innovative technology and add value to waste in order to bring down the cost of construction. We must create value out of waste. Just as conversion of knowledge is wealth, conversion of waste is also wealth,” he added.