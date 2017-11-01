Nitin Gadkari promises affordable mobility in Himachal Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised to provide affordable mobility to people in Himachal Pradesh and said electric buses, taxies and two- wheelers will be launched to reduce cost. (PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised to provide affordable mobility to people in Himachal Pradesh and said electric buses, taxies and two- wheelers will be launched to reduce cost. The minister was in the state to campaign for the BJP ahead of the November 9 assembly election. The BJP will not only promote tourism by upgrading infrastructure, but also generate employment, the minister said in poll rallies in Nirmand and Bilaspur. He said that before he took office in 2014, the length of national highways in Himachal Pradesh was 1,706 km. Now, it is 7,031 km, Gadkari said. “In the last three years, several roads with a total length of 5,324 km have been announced,” he said, adding that every year India spends more than Rs 7 lakh crore on petrol, diesel imports.

“Himachal Pradesh generates electricity which would be used to run public transport. This government will launch electric buses, taxies and two-wheelers in the state which will not only reduce the cost of mobility, but will also benefit the environment,” Gadkari said. “Electric scooters and bikes will also bring down the cost of traveling. You won’t have to spend Rs 70 on petrol, but Rs 10 on electricity,” the minister said. He said that the BJP also plans to launch a fleet of aircraft which can land on water. “Such planes which can be landed on water and land, will boost tourism in the state and generate employment,” Gadkari said.

The BJP wants to create employment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh through tourism which has an immense potential, he said. “We will invest heavily to upgrade the infrastructure to promote tourism. Had there been better roads, connectivity and infrastructure in the state, the state would seen large flow of tourists from all over the world,” the minister said. Gadkari said that 49 per cent of the total investment in the tourism sector directly generates employment. The Union Minister for Road Transport, Shipping and Water Resources, also accused Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh of being involved in corruption under the leadership of the Congress party.