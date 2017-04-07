Nitin Gadkari mocks Congress for Goa failure, says ‘your film would have run if your hero had not slept’

Nitin Gadkari played a key role in BJP’s government formation in Goa. (Source: PTI)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who played a key role in the Bharatiya Janata Party forming the government in Goa once again attacked Congress for its failure to form the government in the state on Friday. During the Lok Sabha session, Congress leader KC Venugopal was full of praises for Gadkari in his speech but as he finished, Mallikarjun Kharge, his party’s leader in the House, butted in. Kharge said its sad to see that there is no one to support Gadkari in BJP even though he is doing so well.

To this, Nitin Gadkari had an awesome reply. “Why you are blaming me? Your hero had slept through the night … Your film would have run if your hero had not slept through the night,” he said taking a jibe at Congress. The hero he was referring to was possibly Digvijay Singh was blamed for his party’s failure to form the government in Goa. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today came in for praise in the Lok Sabha from the Opposition whose members said he is “sincere” and has “impressive performance”.

Congress leader KC Venugopal, while heaping praise on Gadkari, said he has been a very “sincere” minister who has been trying hard to address major challenges facing the road transport sector. BJD member Tathagata Satpathy said Gadkari is a “hard working person” who is hell bent on proving that good work can be done even if the government is bad. “Even in the darkest of night, a single star looks bright,” he remarked.

Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi and few other opposition members also complimented Gadkari for his impressive performance, bringing a broad smile on the minister’s face. Kharge, while complimenting Gadkari for his performance as a Union Minister, pointed towards empty treasury benches, “I would like to draw his attention to Bhubaneswar. Bhubaneswar is a city which is coming up and growing and you should look at Bhubaneswar with equal love and affection,” he said.

(with input from agency)