Nitin Gadkari becomes first minister to remove Red Beacon from his vehicle

Union Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways, Nitin Gadkari has become the first dignitary to remove a red beacon from his vehicles. “This government is a government of common masses and has decided to abolish VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens,” Gadkari said after a cabinet meeting. Gadkari’s decision came after Narendra Modi-led Union Government abolished the use of Red Beacon for high level dignitaries. “In a historic decision, the Cabinet has decided that beacon lights will be removed from all vehicles, barring emergency service vehicles, from May 1,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told PTI. The minister further added that government has decided to do away with beacons of all kinds on top of all categories of vehicles in the country. The minister said, “this government is a government of common masses and has decided to abolish VIP culture of beacon lights and sirens”. The government has taken the decision with a view to strengthening “healthy democratic values” in the country.

“The government is of the considered opinion that beacons on vehicles are perceived symbols of VIP culture and have no place in a democratic country. They have no relevance whatsoever,” Gadkari reasoned. The government’s ban will come into effect from 1st May. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The decision is being seen as a major step from Narendra Modi government to curb the VIP culture in India. With transport minister himself coming forward, more ministers are likely to shun the use beacons before May 1st. Before NDA-led Central Government, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had also abolished the use of red beacons, in the state as promised by his party during the election campaign.