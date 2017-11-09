Nitin Gadkari asks NHAI to put in abeyance scrapping of road projects

“I have directed the NHAI to review these cases and undertake detailed examination of each case on its own merits, examine the same from legal sustainability, if required,” Nitin Gadkari said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been asked to put in abeyance scrapping of 20 highway projects till completion of the review process, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said today. The NHAI has also been asked to debar any defaulting developer only after completion of any pending legal proceedings or arbitration, Road Transport, Highways, Shipping, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Gadkari told PTI after chairing a high-level review meeting on the issue here.

“I have directed the NHAI to review these cases and undertake detailed examination of each case on its own merits, examine the same from legal sustainability, if required,” the minister said. The NHAI has also been asked to keep any further action on its show-cause notices in abeyance till they complete the review process, he said and added that directions have also been issued to debar any defaulting developer only after completion of any pending legal proceedings.

The NHAI last week had uploaded a list on its website, which it withdrew later, containing details of 20 projects terminated by the regulator after April 2014 due to the contractor’s default in which developers were asked to make representation to the NHAI headquarters by November 6. It has also uploaded names of companies such as Larsen and Toubro, HCC and Essel Infra Projects and the period for which they were barred from bidding for projects.