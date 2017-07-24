Nithari killings: Moninder Singh Pandher sentenced to death by CBI court in Pinki Sarkar rape and murder case; timeline of events

Nithari killings: Moninder Singh Pandher who was convicted in the Pinki Sarkar rape and murder case along with his domestic help Surinder Koli have been given a death sentence by the CBI court in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Nithari killings: Justice has been served after a decade has passed in the horrific crime spree that took place in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Moninder Singh Pandher who was convicted in the Pinki Sarkar rape and murder case along with his domestic help Surinder Koli have been given a death sentence by the CBI court in Ghaziabad. 20-year-old Pinki Sarkar was raped and then murdered by the two back in 2006. According to an ANI report, the CBI court has considered the case as ‘rarest of the rare’. The bench of the court on Sunday found prime accused Moninder Singh Pandher and his helper Surinder Koli guilty.

Nithari case pertains to the horrific acts that were carried by the two convicts where the police during the investigation found skulls and bones of 16 people near Pandher’s house in this Noida village. A case under sections 302, 376, 364, 201 and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by the police on December 29, 2006. Both Pandher and his domestic help Surinder Koli have confessed to charges of raping, killing and even cannibalism. Domestic help Surinder Koli has already been convicted of five murders and was sentenced to death which was later changed to a life sentence by the Supreme Court on September 7, 2014, according to the report.

