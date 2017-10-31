Nirmala Sitharaman should take inspiration from Indira Gandhi, says Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik

Naik was speaking at a function to mark the death anniversary of the former prime minister here. “Sitharaman should take inspiration from late Indira Gandhi. (PTI)

Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik today said that when dealing with Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should take a leaf out of Indira Gandhi’s page. Naik was speaking at a function to mark the death anniversary of the former prime minister here. “Sitharaman should take inspiration from late Indira Gandhi. She should deal with Pakistan from a position of strength and should not be a mere showpiece which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would like her to be,” said Naik, a former MP. Since prime minister Modi has chosen a woman to helm the defence ministry, he should encourage her to be like Indira Gandhi who liberated Bangladesh showing strength and determination, and taught Pakistan a lesson of a lifetime, the Congress leader said.

The Congress remembers the role played by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in keeping the country united, but BJP leaders and workers, with their divisive approach, are working against Patel’s teachings, Naik said. Modi made a reference to Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in his recent Man Ki Baat address only because of the approaching Gujarat elections, he alleged.