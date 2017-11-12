Nirmala Sitharaman hails Pakistan move to allow Kulbhusan Jadhav to meet wife

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today termed as a “good humanitarian gesture” Pakistan’s decision to allow Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife. (Photo: AP)

Top News Fake notes seized in Malda district, 1 held

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today termed as a “good humanitarian gesture” Pakistan’s decision to allow Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to meet his wife. Pakistan yesterday said it will allow Jadhav to meet his wife in jail, months after New Delhi had requested Islamabad to grant a visa to his mother on humanitarian grounds. “It is a good humanitarian gesture,” she said at a press conference here when asked about Islamabad’s decision. “India is making all efforts to get Kulbhushan Jadhav released from Pakistani prison. India has also approached the International Court of Justice (on the issue),” she said.

Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and terrorism. The International Court of Justice in May halted his execution on India’s appeal. Sitharaman said she learnt about Pakistan’s decision from the media. “I don’t know what is the position on allowing his wife to visit him, but it is a good gesture. It will boost Jadhav’s morale in jail.” The Union minister is in Gujarat to campaign for the BJP for the next month’s Assembly polls.