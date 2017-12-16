Nirbhaya rape case: If justice isn’t served on time, people ceased to be scared of law, says victim’s mother

Asha Devi opened up on the horrific incident that took place on the fateful December night and said that if justice isn’t served on time, people cease to be scared of law. (ANI)

Five years after the gruesome December 16 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, Asha Devi, mother of the victim, feels that there is no point if the justice isn’t served on time. While talking to ANI, she said that the culprits are still alive. Asha Devi opened up on the horrific incident that took place on the fateful December night and said that if justice isn’t served on time, people cease to be scared of law. ”Even after 5 years, her culprits are alive. If justice isn’t served on time, people cease to be scared of law. A strong law needs to be formulated and mindset of everyone, be it a politician or a common man, needs to be changed,” said Asha Devi. Five years past the horrific crime, the incident is still fresh in people’s mind. The country came together to demand justice for the girl who was mercilessly gang-raped and was left to die on streets of Delhi. Though Supreme Court sentenced four men involved in the atrocious crime to death, the juvenile was set free after serving a jail term.

