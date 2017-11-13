Nirbhaya gangrape case: SC to hear convict’s review petition on November 13

Earlier, the apex court had upheld the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced Mukesh and other three convicts to the gallows. (ANI)

The Supreme Court will today hear the review petition filed by one of the convicts, Mukesh, in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. Earlier, the apex court had upheld the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced Mukesh and other three convicts to the gallows. The review petition was moved through Advocate M L Sharma by Mukesh, who is one of the four convicts sentenced to death. In May, a Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and consisting of Justices R. Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan, had upheld the High Court’s order of death sentence to the four convicts – Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh. On December 16, 2012, six people gangraped a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in a moving bus. The woman succumbed to her injuries in a Singapore hospital on December 29, 2012.

One of the accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in the prison, while another person, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.