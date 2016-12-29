Nirbhaya 4th death anniversary: Mother waiting for ‘justice’, says perpetrators ‘still alive’

Nirbhaya 4th death anniversary: ‘Four years of “struggle” in vain, as Nirbhaya’s culprits are still alive,’ says Nirbhaya’s mother on her 4th death anniversary. (ANI)

Nirbhaya 4th death anniversary: ‘Four years of “struggle” in vain, as Nirbhaya’s culprits are still alive,’ says Nirbhaya’s mother on her 4th death anniversary. Four years ago, on this very day Nirbhaya, a physiotherapy student, breathed her last on a hospital bed. She was brutally raped and murdered by six men in a private bus in Delhi on December 16, 2012.

Shortly after her death, the overwhelming protests by the whole nation demanding ‘justice’ and safety for women shook the country. Angered people raised questions about their sense of security and propelled the powers-that-be react in meaningful ways to end this brutalisation of women. The protesters made the nation come together — to protest, debate and introspect. But what happened after that? Did Nirbhaya get ‘justice’? Even today, are women in India safe? So much has happened in these four years, but neither have incidents of rape come down in the country nor have the culprits been punished. Nirbhaya remains just in our memories to be thought about on her death anniversary.

Though the protest about women’s safety in the country led the government to institute the Justice Verma Committee, who could look into the ways that the country could improve the dismal way in which women of the country are treated. Fast-track courts were set up for such cases. But the prevention of such crimes and the conviction rate is poor. And so, hundreds of women and girls like Nirbhaya, remain without ‘Justice’. Does the government and the system needs constant protests to be reminded of the same thing again and again? The answer looks obvious.