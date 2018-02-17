Nirav Modi case: Here is what ex-member of Allahabad Bank board alleges

Modi and Choksi are both allegedly involved in the Rs 11,000 crore scam with Punjab National Bank. (IE)

Dinesh Dubey, who resigned from the Allahabad bank in February 2014, has alleged that despite raising the issue of excess credit being given out to Nirav Modi back in 2013, the bank kept giving out further loans. Dubey, a journalist, was appointed as a government nominee to the Allahabad Bank board in 2012. According to him, the Management Committee of the Board and also the board had received the proposal in 2013 for sanctioning a Rs 50 crore-loan to Gitanjali Gems, run by Modi’s maternal uncle Mehul Choksi. Modi and Choksi are both allegedly involved in the Rs 11,000 crore scam with Punjab National Bank. In spite of Dubey raising an objection to the sanction of loan as the previous loans amounting to Rs 1,500 crore were yet unpaid and the company was losing its market value, the board sanctioned it. This forced Dubey to write a dissent note along with the entire episode to the then deputy governor of RBI who was also the then secretary of financial services in the Finance Ministry.

The Indian Express quoted Dubey saying that when he had raised objections on the bank not paying back the previous loans of Rs 1,500 crore and therefore it should not be giving out fresh loans, he was not heard. He was also pressured to not raise the issue. Yet, he did not “buckle” under the strain and resigned from the board. Dubey said that without the involvement of substantial people, including a few from the government, the scam could not have been executed. Considering the Letters of Undertaking issued by PNB, the offshore branch of Allahabad Bank in Hong Kong was one such bank which issued buyer’s credit to beleaguered jewellery designer Nirav Modi and his relatives, the report added.

A questionnaire sent by The Indian Express to the Punjab National Bank did not receive a response. Though, KC Chakrabarty, former Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, said that he did not remember the incident but was certain that the issue must have been scrutinised by the RBI. He also said that it was a normal practice and that RBI would be able to give the details.