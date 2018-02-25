Muzaffarpur tragedy: Nine school children crushed to death; RJD, police say vehicle belonged to BJP leader

Muzaffarpur: In a tragic road mishap in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, a speeding vehicle killed nine children on Saturday. (Representational Image/IE)

Muzaffarpur: In a tragic road mishap in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar, a speeding vehicle killed nine children on Saturday. The tragic road mishap took place on the Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi highway when a speeding Bolero crushed nine children. Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the vehicle belonged to a leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav, who visited the Sri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, to meet the family of the deceased children, alleged that the vehicle was of a local BJP leader Manoj Baitha in the road mishap. Reportedly, the Bolero belonged to Baitha and he was present in the car when the accident took place.

IANS also reported district police as confirming that the Bolero belonged to Manoj Baitha, who is a BJP leader from district Sitamarhi.

Yadav alleged that the driver of the Bolero was drunk. He also questioned the ineffectiveness of the Muzaffarpur police in arresting Baitha and his driver. Baitha is the general secretary of BJP’s Sitamarhi district unit. Yadav was quoted as saying IANS, “The vehicle has a BJP board attached to it and the driver was drunk at the time of the incident. BJP leaders are totally drunk in power.”

The Bolero was found deserted at the site of the incident on Muzaffarpur-Sitamarhi highway. Eyewitnesses reportedly said that had seen the BJP leader coming out of the Bolero soon after the accident. According to reports, both Baitha and his driver are at large ever since the incident.

Vivek Kumar, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police said that the speeding Bolero crushed the children when they were crossing the road. All the injured were admitted to a hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed his grief and sorrow over the tragic incident. The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of deceased children.