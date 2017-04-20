Nine people held after massive crackdown, reveals UP ADG

Nine persons from different locations were held by police, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Daljeet Singh Choudhary said on Thursday after conducting a number of raids. (ANI image)

Nine persons from different locations were held by police, Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Daljeet Singh Choudhary said on Thursday after conducting a number of raids, according to ANI report. He revealed that “during the searches conducted, no incriminating evidence found as yet. But it can be called a possible criminal conspiracy.” Choudhary, however said, “Have evidence against 4 such people, all are self motivated/radicalized; not in liaison with any group.” Underlining that the accused are ‘misguided’ youths, Choudhary said, “they can be admitted to the mainstream after counselling.” The interrogation is underway, says Uttar Pradesh ADG (law and order) Daljeet Singh Choudhary, as per the report.

Earlier in the day, PTI reported that in a major operation carried out jointly with police teams of five states, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad today arrested three suspected terrorists. Following joint operations carried out early this morning in Mumbai, Jalandhar, Narkatiaganj (Bihar), Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar, three persons were arrested on charges of hatching terror conspiracies, a UP ATS spokesman said.

The arrests have been made in Mumbai, Jalandhar in Punjab and Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, the spokesman said. Six others were being interrogated, he said. The joint operation was carried out by Special Cell Delhi Police, Intelligence Cell Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra ATS, Punjab Police, Bihar Police and UP ATS.

According to ANI report, ATS Maharashtra gave necessary assistance during operation to nab 2 people suspected of terrorists activities from Mumbra in Maharastra, says UP ATS.