Nine Indian fishermen apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy

All the fishermen have been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval camp by the Sri Lankan Navy for interrogation. (Reuters)

Nine Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy along with two boats from the Palk Strait area.The fishermen belong to Pudukkottai and Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. All the fishermen have been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval camp by the Sri Lankan Navy for interrogation. Meanwhile, two Indian fishermen went missing after being reportedly attacked and pushed in mid-sea by people onboard of the Sri Lankan Navy boat last night.

As per report, a Sri Lankan Navy P-439 boat hit a Pudukkottai based boat and reportedly pushed fishermen into waters in the Palk Strait area. Both the boats and the fishermen are missing since that time. Search operations are underway to locate the missing fishermen.