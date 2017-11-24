Nine acres of prime land in Haryana given to Gita Gyan Sansthanam to make research centre

President of India Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Gita Research Centre on November 25.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given away nine acres of land in prime location of Kurukshetra to Gita Gyan Sansthanam. The land has been given in order to develop a Gita Research Centre. The research centre is an academic and meditation centre which will house a library and an auditorium. A similar feat was achieved by the Congress party when it was in power. The party in Haryana gave prime land to NGOs, trusts and religious organisations at extremely concessional rates.

According to a report by The Indian Express show that in 2015, land located in a prime location, which was in possession of Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) was given to Sri Gyananandji Maharaj-led Gita Sansthanam. The price of the land was set at Rs 5 lakh per acre on an annual lease of 99 years. The location of the land is right next to the road leading to Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra.

In fact the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind is expected to attend the foundation stone ceremony of the centre on November 25. As of now the construction of the auditorium and library is going on. As per the government records, the values of the land is set at Rs 50 lakh per acre, but as per the market price, the estimated market price is at Rs 6 crore per acre.

Hansraj Singla, trustee of Gita Gyan Sansthanam, Kurukshetra told Indian Express, “The land is given to us by KDB in 2015 and the remaining portion in December, last year at a rate of Rs 5 lakh per acre. The land was given on an annual lease for a period of 99 years and it was not given for the purpose of ownership. The land is not given for the purpose of registration deed. It is given on lease and thus does not fall under the ambit of Collector rate. Ram Nath Kovind, the President of India is coming to inaugurate the centre this Saturday”.

Hansraj Singla denied any favour done by the state government in this regard. He said, “The main aim of this Research Centre is to impart and spread the message given in Gita. Library and auditorium are already under construction as part of the same project”.

This is the 16th such instance since 2002 when the government of Haryana had given away the land to such organisations at varied rates and terms and conditions.