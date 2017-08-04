Nikki Haley to raise India’s bid for permanent seat in UNSC: State Department

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, said, “I believe U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is going to raise the issue at the United Nations. (Reuters)

The United States has reaffirmed its support for India’s bid for a permanent seat on a reformed UN Security Council (UNSC). State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert, said, “I believe U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is going to raise the issue at the United Nations.” Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States as a wonderful experience, Nauert said, “U.S had a lovely visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was certainly wonderful to have him here in the United States. I know the President enjoyed hosting him, as did the Secretary as well.”

Nauert, a former Fox News host, said: “U.S. is certainly aware of the elections that India will hold in 2019.” During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to United States in June, President Trump reaffirmed the support of the United States for India’s permanent membership on a reformed UN Security Council and in other multilateral institutions like the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

“As global non-proliferation partners, the United States expressed strong support for India’s early membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the Wassenaar Arrangement, and the Australia Group,” the India-U.S. joint statement said.India has been making diplomatic efforts to ensure the expansion of the permanent as well as non-permanent membership of the UNSC and membership bid in the NSG, a 48-member elite group which controls the nuclear trade.