Who is Nikhil Sawani?

Nikhil Sawani is a Patidar leader. (ANI)

Nikhil Sawani is a Patidar leader, who has quit the BJP in Gujarat after being “upset” by the shocking allegation of bribe being offered to another Patidar leader Narendra Patel by the saffron party. Ahead of the crucial Gujarat elections, Sawani had joined the BJP a fortnight ago after the state government made some assurances to Hardik Patel’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) on reservations for the Patel community.

Sawani is now likely to join Congress ahead of the crucial Gujarat Assembly elections. “I will seek Rahul Gandhi’s appointment, meet him and put forward my viewpoint,” Sawani said after resigning from BJP. Unlike Patel, Sawani, however, said he was not offered any money to join the BJP. “I was not offered money to join BJP. Now I have resigned because they are just offering lollipop, fulfilling nothing,” Sawani said.

About Narendra Patel’s bribery allegation, Sawani said, ” I have heard about Rs 1 crore offer by BJP to Narendra Patel. I’m upset. I am leaving BJP today. I congratulate Narendra Patel. He comes from a small family but still, he didn’t choose Rs 1 crore.”

Narendra Patel bombshell

On Sunday night, PAAS convenor from north Gujarat, Narendra Patel had dropped a bombshell two hours after joining the BJP. He presented wads of currency notes, alleging the BJP tried to buy him.

Narendra said that Patidar leader Varun Patel, who joined the BJP on Saturday evening, took him to meet Gujarat BJP President Jitubhai Vaghani and other leaders on Sunday. They gave him Rs 10 lakh as part of Rs 1 crore deal, he alleged.

“I was offered Rs 1 crore to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have already been given Rs 10 lakh advance. Varun Patel took me to a meeting where it was discussed that I will be given Rs 1 Cr and received the money from his hands. This Rs 10 lakh is no hard-earned money. This is the result of corruption. I am a shaheed of Mehsana. I will return this money. I don’t want this money. I have joined this movement only for Patidars, not for my political interests,” Narendra said.

Narendra Patel had lodged a police complaint against Hardik Patel and three supporters in Patan in north Gujarat last month but withdrew it later.