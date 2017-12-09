Night temperature rises, heavy snowfall likely next week in Kashmir

The official said that the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius – up from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. (IE)

Cold wave continued in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir but there was some relief across the Valley as the temperature rose last night by a few notches. Kashmir Valley is, however, bracing up for possible heavy snowfall early next week as the Meteorological Department has said a western disturbance would affect the state from 11 December and warned of heavy rains and snowfall. Leh and Kargil – both in Ladakh region – were the only places in Kashmir division where the night temperature decreased last night, an official of the MET department said here. Leh was the coldest recorded place in the state as the mercury there settled at the low of minus 13.0 degrees Celsius last night compared to minus 12.3 degrees Celsius the previous night. The nearby Kargil town recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius – over a degree less from the previous night’s minus 7. 2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir – recorded a low of minus 0.2 degree Celsius last night – an increase of nearly three degrees from minus 3.0 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The official said that the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius – up from minus 2.5 degrees Celsius the previous night. He said Kokernag town recorded a low of 0.8 degree Celsius – nearly a degree up from zero degrees Celsius yesterday. Kupwara town in north Kashmir registered a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius – over a degree up from the previous night’s minus 3.3 degrees Celsius, the official said. Gulmarg – the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir – recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius – up over two degrees from the previous night’s minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. The other famous health resort of Pahalgam – which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra – registered the minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius – an increase of three degrees from the previous night.

The MET Office has said while the weather is likely to remain dry in the valley till tomorrow, a fresh western disturbance is most likely to affect the state from 11 to 15 December with moisture feeding taking place from the Arabian Sea. “Under the influence of this system, moderate to heavy rain or snow is expected at widespread places of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh region. “The main activity of this system (moderate to heavy rainfall or snowfall) is likely to occur during 12-13 December and gradual decrease thereafter,” the official said. He said this would be the first major wet spell during the current season for the state. The official said the weather system may lead to disruption of surface and air transportation and there would be significant fall in the day temperature and slight rise in night temperature.

The Divisional Administration Kashmir has issued a weather advisory and asked all the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division to take all the precautionary measures in their respective districts. “It is enjoined upon all Deputy Commissioners, all concerned head of departments and district superintendents of police to activate their manpower and machinery and to be in a state of preparedness, so as to minimize disruption of essential services, road connectivity at the earliest,” read the advisory issued by divisional commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan on Thursday.