Nigerian gang war in South Delhi hospital! Goons wield meat cleavers as staff hides in toilets

Around a dozen Nigerian nationals indulged in what is seen as a gang-war at a hospital in south Delhi on Saturday. As per a report by ANI, the incident took place when a few injured men walked into the hospital situated in Saket’s J-Block at around 4 am. Soon after, a member of a rival gang drove up in an auto-rickshaw and barged in the hospital triggering the gang-war, as per the report. The security camera footage shows that the Nigerians were armed with swords and cleavers. The video footage of the clash depicts that a broken door is lying on the floor while the men pummel each other. The clash, reportedly, went on for nearly an hour in the hospital reception. As per the report, the security guard who tried to stop them was also beaten and left injured. To safeguard the patients in the hospital, the staff and nurses of the clinic reportedly bolted all access to the upper floors where patients are admitted.

The clashes were so violent that the staff of the hospital had to hide in the toilets to secure themselves. The two rival Nigerian groups allegedly vandalized the hospital and ran away before the police arrived. The police are investigating the incident and have launched the hunt for the men involved in the clashes. A complaint has also been lodged against the unidentified Nigerians.