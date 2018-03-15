Niceties over! Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP set to break ties with NDA, vote against Narendra Modi government

A decision in this regards was taken in TDP’s politburo meeting called by Naidu.

N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party is set to break its ties with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and officially exit the National Democratic Alliance on Friday. Moreover, the party will also support the No Confidence Motion set to be moved by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party in Parliament tomorrow, Indianexpress.com reported today. A decision in this regard will be taken in TDP’s politburo meeting called by Naidu tomorrow.

“If necessary, we will support the no confidence motion against Centre, whoever may place it: TDP President and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu in state assembly,” Naidu said in state assembly.

“TDP was part of NDA 1. We didn’t crave for power. Vajpayee Ji offered 6 ministries to TDP, but we didn’t take it. During Vajpayee Ji’s regime, he used to take our suggestions. Golden Quadrilateral project was derived from our discussions,” he added.

Citing sources, the report said majority of members including MPs, MLAs and senior leaders are in favour of quitting NDA. TDP leader Kambhampati Rammohan Rao said exiting the alliance is the only option left with the party.

As per the report, Naidu called TDP MPs on Thursday and accused PM Narendra Modi and the BJP of using YSR Congress Party and actor K Pavan Kalyan’s Jena Sena Party to target Andhra government. He further communicated to his MPs that the prime minister was using ‘same strategy in Andhra as he used in Tamil Nadu’ where BJP supported EPS faction led by former CM O Panneerselvam.

TDP had pulled out of Modi government this week, but kept its alliance with the NDA going.

Speaking to media, State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu had said TDP exposed the Centre on what it had done or not done for the state — as promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 — by putting out relevant facts and figures before the people.

The TDP had pulled out its two ministers from Modi government after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley explained that Centre can’t provide special category status to the state of Andhra Pradesh. Jaitley said Centre is willing to award the financial benefits given under the special status category to a state. However, he said that special staus to the state can’t be given after the implementation of 14th Finance Commission.