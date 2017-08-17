Niagara falls lit up in tricolour to mark India’s 71st Independence Day; WATCH VIDEO

Niagara falls, which is the world’s most breathtaking waterfalls looked even more spectacular as the Indian tri colours lit it up. (Photo: Twitter/ @VikasSwarup)

To mark the 71st Independence Day of India, Canada’s famous waterfalls, the Niagara falls on August 15 illuminated in saffron, white and green. Niagara falls, which is the world’s most breathtaking waterfalls looked even more spectacular as the Indian tri colours lit it up. Vikas Swarup, the former spokesperson of the MEA and currently the High Commissioner of India to Canada shared the eye-catching moment through his social media account. Swarup on Wednesday, took to Twitter and shared a post along with a picture and said, “Niagara Falls becomes Freedom Falls to commemorate 70th Anniversary of India’s Independence. Great to see it draped in Indian flag colours.” Dinesh Bhatia, Consulate General of India in Toronto also shared the images of the magnificent view. He shared a post saying, “TriColour illumination of iconic @NiagaraFalls & fireworks on 15 Aug 2017 to commemorate 70th anniversary of India’s independence #IndiaAt70”

Bhatia even shared a video on his social media account along with several photos splendid sight. In another post he wrote, “First in history, @NiagaraFalls lit up in Indian TriColour on 15 Aug night commemorating 70th anniversary of Indian independence #IndiaAt70”

TriColour illumination of iconic @NiagaraFalls & fireworks on 15 Aug 2017 to commemorate 70th anniversary of India’s independence #IndiaAt70 pic.twitter.com/PaN2LCcLfu — Dinesh Bhatia (@dineshbhatia) August 16, 2017

This is for the first time in history that the iconic Niagara Falls that mark the international border between the United States and Canada lit up in tricolour.

An interesting face about this splendid moment that has now been recorded in history is that the man behind this initiative is an Indian from Kerala. According to Times of India, Sibu Nair who works as an administrator at the University of Buffalo, New York is behind this. On August 11, he was quoted saying, “Niagara waterfalls will be illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag on August 15 for 15 minutes, from 10-10.15 pm, New York time. We are very much excited about it.”