NIA visits slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain’s residence in Ludhiana

The NIA re-registered the case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team on Saturday visited the residence of slain RSS leader Ravinder Gosain in Ludhiana and also the area where he was killed last month, an official said. The 12-member NIA team headed by an Inspector General of Police rank officer, reached Ludhiana on Friday evening and during their visit to Gosain’s residence on Saturday morning, recorded the statements of his family. The team met Ludhiana Police Commissioner R.N. Dhoke and a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Gagan Ajit Singh which was formed by the state government to probe the case, said sources. “The state police shared all details related to the case with NIA team,” the official added The agency took over the murder probe from Punjab Police following a Home Ministry order on Thursday, nearly a month after the state government decided to hand over the investigation, and the Punjab Police claim of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) role behind the murder. The NIA re-registered the case under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, sections murder and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of the Indian Penal Code and sections Arms Act.

On October 17, Gosain, 60, was returning home after attending a morning drill (RSS Shakha) when he was attacked near his house. He died on the spot while the attackers fled. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had decided to hand over the probe to the NIA while announcing a Rs 5 lakh compensation for the deceased’s family and a government job for one of his progeny.

Gosain, who lost his wife to cancer some years ago, is survived by four children. The killing of the RSS leader was the latest in a series of murderous attacks on right-wing and religious leaders in Punjab. This was the eighth such incident in the state since 2016.