Pakistan role in Indian Railways accidents? NIA handed over probe

People stand near the derailed coaches of a passenger train near Kuneru village in Vizianagaram district, in Andhra Pradesh. (Reuters)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the recent Hirakhand train derailment in as well as Indore- Patna express train accident, with suspicion over Pakistan’s role in both tragedies. While nearly 41 people were killed in the Hirakhand train tragedy that occured in Andhra Pradesh’s Koneru district, more than 120 people lost their lives near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh after the other train derailed in November 21 last year.

The agency is already investigating alleged role of Pakistan’s ISI in the Kanpur train derailment.

Earlier this month, three persons who were arrested after the November train tragedy claimed that the derailment of Indore-Patna Express train was carried out with the behest of Pakistan’s ISI.

You may also like to watch this video

The three Moti Paswan, Uma Shankar and Mukesh Yadav — were taken into custody by the Bihar Police from East Champaran district . The trio claimed to have got huge amount of money to plant improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at Ghorasahan railway station on October 1 last year. The police reportedly recovered the IEDs.An NIA team of officials had gone to Bihar to investigate the accused and to check their claim.

A letter was also to the Union Home Ministry seeking its clearance for the agency to invetigate IED recovery case.

(With inputs from PTI)