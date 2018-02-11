NIA team visits Army camp attacked by JeM terrorists in Jammu

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team today visited the Sunjwan Army camp attacked by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and examined the evidence collected by the Army from the site of the gun battle, an official said. (Image: IE)

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team today visited the Sunjwan Army camp attacked by a group of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and examined the evidence collected by the Army from the site of the gun battle, an official said. Six people, including five Army personnel, were killed while ten others were injured in the attack by JeM terrorists. Three terrorists were also killed in retaliatory action as the operation which began yesterday continued for a second day inside the sprawling military station along the Jammu-Pathankot bypass here.

Though a case has not been registered yet, the NIA team inspected the encounter site inside the camp and examined the evidence collected by the Army, the official said, on condition of anonymity. The NIA is mandated to probe all terror-related cases in the country as per an act of Parliament. NIA is already investigating the November 2016 Nagrota attack case in which seven Army personnel, including two officers, and three terrorists were killed. It has already submitted a charge sheet in the Pathankot air base attack case in which it had named JeM founder Masood Azhar as an accused. The attack on the Pathankot air base took place on the intervening night of January 1-2, 2016. It claimed the lives of seven security personnel.

Four terrorists were also gunned down by the security forces while repulsing the attack. Since this (Sunjwan) attack was also the handiwork of JeM terrorists, the NIA is looking for its link with previous cases which will help them in building a stronger case against Azhar and India can make a firm case at the United Nations, the official said.