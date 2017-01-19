NIA says Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik’s NGO has Rs 100 crore worth of real estate, may be summoned

Naik runs a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) which has been banned by the central government under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (Reuters)

Islamic preacher ZakirNaik may be summoned by National Investigation Agency that is scanning his 78 bank accounts and real estate investments worth Rs 100 crores in and around Mumbai by him and his associates. Naik is currently outside the country evading arrest.

NIA had registered a case against Naik in November for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony. On Thursday, the agency said it has found role of 23 entities including individuals and corporates linked to the preacher.

Naik’s sister Nailah Naushd Noorani has also been questioned by the NIA in connection with this case. The probe agency said it has questioned around 20 associates of Naik. “We have sought certain documents including income tax returns and others. Besides this, 78 bank accounts in different banks of the country, are also being scanned. Once examination is done, we intend to summon Zakir Naik for questioning,” a source told PTI.”

According to NIA they have written to seeking details of these accounts including transactions. They said, that Harmony Media Pvt Ltd–involved in production of religious and educative videos—is also being questioned. There have been complicated money transactions made from Naik’s associates’ accounts said NIA.

Naik runs a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) which has been banned by the central government under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act gave and his speeches are banned in UK, Canada and Malaysia. The Home Ministry has alleged that Naik’s NGO have links with Peace TV accused of propagating terrorism.