NIA files chargesheet against ULFA anti-talk faction officials

The National Investigation Agency today filed a charge sheet against ULFA anti-talk faction’s UK-based ‘chairman’ Mukul Hazarika and Myanmar-based ‘commander-in-chief’ Paresh Baruah. The charge sheet was filed before the special NIA court in Guwahati as per sanction by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Sections 45(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “The charge sheet has been filed against three persons — Mukul Hazarika alias Abhijit Asom alias Abhijit Barman, Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom alias Kamruj Zaman Khan and Gagan Hazarika alias Joydeep Cheleng,” a source said. Gagan was arrested earlier, while Mukul and Baruah have been declared absconders by the NIA.

“The NIA has collected sufficient materials, technical as well as circumstantial evidences, against the accused persons during the course of investigation and established the allegations against each accused persons,” the source said. The charge sheet mentioned that accused Baruah has been absconding in Myanmar and Mukul, who is a doctor, is an absconder based in the United Kingdom. “The NIA has declared them as absconders and further course of action as per law is being initiated. It has also submitted a prayer to continue with the investigation against Drishti Rajkhowa and other senior leaders of the ULFA,” another source said.

The case against Baruah and others were registered on December 30, 2013 charging them with trying to revive terrorist activities by recruiting new cadres, organising terrorist camps within and beyond Indian boundaries, extortion and kidnapping to raise funds. The anti-talk faction of ULFA was also charged with attacking Indian security forces, government establishments and infrastructure, thereby intending to wage war against the government of India, the sources said. “The case was registered on a direction of the MHA, dated December 5, 2013. The case was registered at NIA Branch Office, Guwahati, under various sections the IPC and the UA(P) Act on suo motu basis,” they added.