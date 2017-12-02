NIA arrests Manipur-based terrorist Sanabam Inaobi Singh from Delhi

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a member of a Manipur based terrorist organisation – Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from Delhi. (IE photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a member of a Manipur based terrorist organisation – Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) from Delhi. Sanabam Inaobi Singh, who hails from Manipur, is a hardcore member of KCP and is accused of raising terror funds, supply of arms, ammunition and explosives for the cadres, reads a statement by the NIA. It said that the Delhi Police had arrested Khoirom Ranjit Singh, the Commander-in-Chief of KCP and his woman associate Irungbam Sanatombi Devi from Mayur Vihar along with a third associate P Prem Kumar Meitei from Manipur in January this year. The case was later handed over to the NIA in March. The NIA had filed a chargesheet against the three arrested accused in July this year under Section 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for alleged involvement in terror activities, added the statement. An investigation into the case is on and Sanabam was arrested as part of NIA’s probe into the case.