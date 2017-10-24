  3. NIA arrests Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yusuf in terror funding case

NIA arrests Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yusuf in terror funding case

Syed Salahuddin's son was arrested by NIA

By: | New Delhi | Published: October 24, 2017 1:02 PM
syed salahuddin, syed salahuddin son, Syed Shahid Yusuf, Hizbul Mujahideen, 2011 terror funding case Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin (PTI)
Top News

In a major move, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has today arrested Hizbul Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yusuf in connection with a 2011 terror funding case. He was questioned by the NIA in the national capital today.

More Top News
  1. No Comments.

Go to Top