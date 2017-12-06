NIA arrests arms supplier in Punjab RSS leader’s killing (Representational Image)

The NIA today arrested a man for allegedly supplying a gun to the main accused in the killing of an RSS worker in Punjab in October, the agency said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last month took over the probe into the killing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Ravinder Gosain.

Pahar Singh, 48, a resident of Meerut, was arrested for supplying a country-made weapon to main accused Hardeep Singh alias Shera, it said. During investigation, it was revealed that Hardeep had visited Meerut on three occasions to procure weapons to carry out targeted killings of members of the RSS and other organisations, the NIA claimed.

It said that Hardeep procured a .315 bore country-made weapon from Pahar at his house. This weapon was recovered and seized at the instance of Hardeep subsequent to his arrest by the Punjab Police in November.

A case under the Arms Act had earlier been registered against Pahar in Amroha in September.

He will be produced before the Special NIA Court in Mohali tomorrow, the NIA said.

Gosain, the ‘Mukhya Shikshak’ of the Mohan shakha of the RSS, was shot dead outside his residence in Ludhiana’s Gagandeep Colony in the morning of October 17 by two unidentified assailants riding a motorbike.

The Punjab police, which was earlier probing the case, arrested two people — Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep — a few days after the incident.