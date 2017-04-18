NGT summons Karnataka UD officials over cleaning up of Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake

The NGT asked as to why the government departments blocked the implementation of its orders. (PTI)

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday expressed anger at Karnataka Urban Development department and other officials for failing to implement earlier orders to clean up Bengaluru’s Bellandur lake after last year’s fire. The additional Chief Secretary of Karnataka Urban Development said only 230 MLD sewage out of 480 MLD sewage discharged into the lake is treated. The NGT has asked for a report on treatment of sewage and STPs.

The report of the Karnataka Pollution Control Board on treatment of sewage contradicted the statement of the Urban Development additional chief secretary and the NGT asked who is lying.

You May Also Want To Watch:

The NGT further asked as to why the government departments blocked the implementation of its orders.

The NGT said it will initiate contempt proceedings against Urban Development officials for letter sent by department claiming that it has no authority to pass orders.